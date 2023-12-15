MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An early morning rollover crash involving a semi-truck in Montague County claims one life.

Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the crash occurred on Friday, December 15, 2023, at around 2:24 a.m. on U.S. Highway 81 in Montague County, about a mile north of Stoneburg.

According to Sgt. Gutierrez, Epifanio Trejo Rodriguez, 59, of Cherry Valley, California, was pronounced deceased on the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash.

According to the accident report from Sgt. Gutierrez, a 2010 Freightliner towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on U.S. 81.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the semi-truck failed to drive in a single lane and traveled across the northbound lane and shoulder of U.S. 81. The semi-truck then entered the ditch, striking a fence and a tree. The semi-truck then began to roll and the trailer separated from the truck tractor.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the cause of the semi-truck veering off the roadway is currently unknown. The accident report did note wet roadways and rainy conditions at the time of the rollover crash.

The accident report also noted that no seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the DPS.