WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the cause of a motorcycle fatality.

According to DPS spokesman, Sgt. Marc Couch, around 5:20 p.m., emergency medics responded to FM 171 near East Rogers Road, in northwest Wichita County, for a single vehicle motorcycle accident. One person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the wreck. Sgt. Couch said more information will be release after the victim’s next of kin have been notified. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.