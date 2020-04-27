1  of  3
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Kilgore, suspect on the run

News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – 1 man is dead after a shooting in Kilgore late Sunday night, according to Assistant Police Chief Johnathan Gage.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 700 block of W. North Street at 11:32 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in street who had died from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was later identified as 35-year-old Gregory Dwayne Williams.

Gage said that at least one suspect fled the scene before police arrived and is asking that anyone with information about the murder to please come forward.

