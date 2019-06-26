1-year-old rescued after being trapped in house fire in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)

Update: A 1-year-old baby girl is hospitalized in the metroplex after Wichita Falls firefighters rescued her from a burning home Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Amber Avenue south of Maurine Street at Borton.

According to interim fire chief Donald Hughes, when firefighters arrived the house was about 50% engulfed.

Hughes said the adults living at the home were able to get out, but they were not able to go back inside to rescue the baby.

That’s when firefighters jumped into action.

“This is what we do, they found out that there was a child inside, we automatically put it to a second alarm which gets us extra people headed that way, our guys walked right through the front door, went in and started searching, they were just doing their job and this time it turned out, to where they were able to get the child quick and give help to the child as soon as they could,” Hughes said.

Once crews got the unresponsive baby out of the house, first responders began performing CPR.

The 1-year-old was breathing and had a pulse as the ambulance left for United Regional.

The child is now being treated at Parkland Memorial in Dallas for breathing problems and burns and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to officials with the American Red Cross, there were nine people living in the house—five adults and four children.

The agency reports the child’s grandmother was taken to United Regional following the fire and her condition is unknown at this time.

The Red Cross is also helping the residents with emergency lodging, clothing and food, along with providing mental health assistance if needed.

The estimated damage to the home is $15,000.

