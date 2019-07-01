10 dead after plane crashes at Addison Airport

Damage is seen to a hangar after a twin-engine plane crashed into the building at Addison Airport in Addison, Texas, Sunday, June 30, 2019. The small airplane crashed as it was taking off from the Dallas-area airport Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas, said. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

ADDISON, TX-

All 10 people aboard a plane that crashed into a hangar at Addison Airport Sunday morning have died, a town official said.

A twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed just after 9 a.m. Sunday, according to an Addison Fire Department spokesperson.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane had just taken off for St. Petersburg, Florida before it crashed into the hangar. There was no one inside the hangar at the time of the crash.

The aircraft was destroyed by the fire, according to a statement sent out by the FAA.

The airport was closed for about 45 minutes after the crash, but operations then resumed as usual.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived at the airport around 7 p.m. Sunday.