10 Things to Know for Today

From left, moderator Tom Tillotson, supervisor of the checklist Joe Casey and town clerk Deborah Tillotson look on as Coralie Stepanian marks a Republican write-in vote on the board for Democratic candidate and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg during the presidential primary election midnight vote at The Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch, N.H., early Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Three of the five votes went to Bloomberg. (Paul Hayes/Caledonian-Record via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL RACE DEEPLY UNSETTLED It may be up to New Hampshire to put some structure around the contest after the chaos in Iowa failed to winnow the race.

2. VIRUS DEATH TOLL ACCELERATES Fatalities in China from a new virus top 100 for the first time and pushes the total past 1,000 dead, authorities say.

3. ‘PEOPLE ARE IN DIRE NEED OF ANY SHELTER’ Hundreds of thousands of Syrians scramble to escape a swift and widening government offensive in the country’s only rebel bastion, Idlib province, with fewer places to run to in the last frontier.

4. AS THAI CITY MOURNS, QUESTIONS PERSIST Many are questioning the apparent security lapses that allowed a Thai soldier to steal the weapons he used to kill 29 people in a weekend shooting rampage.

5. TRUMP SHIFTS POSITIONS ON GUN POLICY His embrace of gun rights is a stark turn from earlier moments in his presidency when he toyed with the idea of pushing Congress to enact stricter gun laws.

6. RULING PARTY LOSING BADLY IN INDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party is facing a stunning defeat by a regional party in elections seen as a referendum on Modi’s policies such as a new national citizenship law.

7. IRAN REMEMBERS 1979 ISLAMIC REVOLUTION Hundreds of thousands across the Islamic Republic mark the anniversary amid some of the highest tensions ever between Tehran and the U.S. in the past four decades.

8. FEDS BRING NEW LAWSUITS OVER SANCTUARY POLICIES The Justice Department is challenging the state of New Jersey and the county that is home to the city of Seattle over so-called sanctuary policies that hinder federal immigration officers.

9. SAMBA GOES GLOBAL Foreign dancers are flocking to Rio de Janeiro’s samba schools ahead of Carnival to learn the latest moves and trends.

10. WHAT BASEBALL IS CONSIDERING Expanding the playoffs to nearly half the teams and allowing higher-seeded wild-card teams to choose opponents.