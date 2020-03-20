1  of  3
10 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A surfer and jogger make their way along the bike path in the dog beach area of Huntington Breach, Calif. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEATH TOLL HITS 10,000 IN CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC California’s governor orders people in the most populous state to stay home as the viral outbreak toll worsens so much world leaders warned of “record” economic pain.

2. ITALY’S VIRUS EPICENTER GRAPPLES WITH GRIM TOLL Families in the northern Italian city of Bergamo are deprived of a farewell with virus-stricken loved ones, or even a traditional funeral.

3. IN OUTBREAK, A NEW LEXICON EMERGES With words like lockdown, quarantine, social distancing and flattening the curve our vocabulary has changed — just like everything else.

4. FINANCIAL MARKETS CHEER AID HOPES Global share prices and U.S. futures rose on hopes government and central bank action can shield the world economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus.

5. SENATORS SOLD STOCK BEFORE STEEP MARKET LOSSES Sens. Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler sold large amounts of stock before the market drop amid fears about the coronavirus epidemic.

6. 2020 CAMPAIGNS GO DIGITAL Amid calls for social distancing, Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have had to call off large-scale public events in favor of politicking online and over the airwaves.

7. ‘I CAN’T STAY HERE ALL DAY’ Parents and authorities around the globe are struggling to keep young people from gathering to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

8. MANY RENTERS WILL FACE EVICTIONS Most Americans who rent their home, many of whom have lost their jobs in the sudden economic slowdown caused by the viral outbreak, will not be eligible for eviction protections.

9. ‘THIS WILL NOT BE PRETTY’ With iPhones and Skype, Conan O’Brien is going back on the air, encouraging viewers to “feel free to laugh at our attempt.”

10. MORE NBA PLAYERS TEST POSITIVE FOR VIRUS Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics reveals that he tested positive for the coronavirus and the Los Angeles Lakers say two of their players did as well, bringing the total to 10 NBA players.

