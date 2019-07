10 years ago today, actress and model Farrah Fawcett died at 62-years-old from cancer.



Fawcett’s stunning good looks and beautiful smile made her an icon of the 1970’s. She was best known for her role on ‘Charlie’s Angels’.



A poster of Fawcett posing in a red bathing suit remains the best selling poster of all time selling more than 12-million copies.