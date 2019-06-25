10-year anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

One decade ago, the world was stunned by the sudden loss of a pop icon, Michael Jackson.



Jackson died of cardiac arrest at the age of 50 in his Los Angeles home from a lethal combination of drugs, including the anesthetic propofol which was administered by his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray.



Jackson’s death was ruled a homicide.

And his legacy is once again under increased scrutiny in the wake of the release of HBO’S documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ earlier this year.



Two men who were befriended by the singer when they were boys, now accuse Jackson of sexual assault.