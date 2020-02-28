10-year-old cancer patient fights crime as robot superhero thanks to Make-A-Wish

News
Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A 10-year-old superhero thwarted a bank robbery, put out a fire and rescued someone from a “collapsing” building in Florida.

Orange county 10-year-old Gaige Pike was born with abnormal tissue growths that often signal cancer. Last year, he had open heart surgery.

Gaige told Make-A-Wish that he wanted to be a robot superhero, and RoboGaige was born.

Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida teamed up with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to have RoboGaige save the day on Thursday.

He caught a robber at Orlando Federal Credit Union using his lasers. Then, he put out a fire and rescued a person from a burning building.

In his final rescue of the day, RoboGaige saved someone from a simulated building collapse.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2PwAlQc“>http://bit.ly/2PwAlQc

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News