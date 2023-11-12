WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Highs this week will start out in the upper 60’s jumping into the mid and upper 70’s by Wednesday and Thursday while lows will jump from the low 40’s to mid 50’s. Various southerly winds will remain a part of our forecast throughout the week with some low-level moisture in the air.

Primarily, the winds will aid in warmer temperatures this week. Above average high and low temperatures are expected by mid-week. A ridge of high pressure will be shifting eastward across the area; however, by late next weekend temperatures will start to drop once again as an upper-level low pressure system dips southward across the central and southern plains. Slight rain chances will accompany that weather pattern.