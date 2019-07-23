Man arrested in connection with missing Ole Miss student

Breaking News
Missing Ole Miss student

The body of 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial was found Saturday morning in Harmontown, Miss. by officers on patrol. (Facebook)

MISSISSIPPI—The growing mystery surrounding the death of a Mississippi college student is now over after a Fort Worth man is arrested in connection with her death.

On Saturday the body of Ally Kostial was discovered near a lake not far from Ole Miss.

Authorities close to the case said Kostial was last seen Friday night outside a bar near the University of Mississippi where she was taking summer classes.

The same sources also said her body was found by the lake the next morning with multiple gunshot wounds.

The area, a popular destination for students at Ole Miss is about 20 miles away.

22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld is charged with murder.

Brandon Theesfeld, left, is led from the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 by Maj. Alan Wilburn, after being arraigned in connection with the death of 21-year-old University of Mississippi student Alexandria “Ally” Kostial. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

Theesfeld made his first court appearance Tuesday, but bail will be decided later.

Theesfeld attended Fort Worth Country Day and was a student at the University of Mississippi and he was a student in the school of business administration and was suspended from the university after his arrest.

