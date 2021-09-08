10th anniversary of T.H.O.R. fast approaching

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Run is gearing up for its tenth anniversary, all for a great cause.

THOR is a non-profit 5(ish)K race benefitting the Leadership Wichita Falls and the Wichita Falls Streams & Valleys taking place Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The off-road adventure starts in Lucy Park and winds along the Wichita River, past the Falls, through Camp Fillers, and back to Lucy Park. Fierce obstacles and mud-riddled trails stand between runners and victory.

THOR is a fun event for people of all ages. THOR Kids run is also available for ages 4-14.

Invite your family and friends to come out and help you conquer the challenges the course throws at you. Then cheer on the other finishers in THOR village while you enjoy food from one of our vendors and listen to music by DJ Marcus.

For more information about THOR, including volunteer opportunities and to register, visit THOR’s website.