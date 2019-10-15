11th annual Petrolia festival and motorcycle fun run

11th annual Petrolia festival & motorcycle fun run

When: Saturday, October 19

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Petrolia high school

What to do: Motorcycle ride, live music, shopping at the vendors, great food, bake sale, silent auction, games, petting zoo, fire truck rides, bounce house, chicken poop bingo, and many more attractions!

Car show: Entry fee: $20 antiques to rat rods

Motorcycle ride: The motorcycle ride will begin and end in Petrolia during our festival. It will be a 100-mile ride.

The entry fee is $25.00 for single and $40.00 for double riders.

Riders can register at Petrolia high school starting at 8:00 a.m. The first bike will go out at 9:30 a.m.

The entry fee includes a free t-shirt for all riders, raffle prizes; each of the rest stops will provide drinks and snacks. At the end of the ride, a meal will be provided to all the riders.

The proceeds from this event will benefit the Petrolia Fire Department, senior citizens center, cemetery assoc. and Petrolia CISD.

Questions: Call 940-631-6777, facebook, or click here or here for more information.