11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Hundreds from the Petrolia community came out in support of the 11th annual Festival and Motorcycle Fun Run.

“This is the only event that we have in our community to give back to our community,” Petrolia Curb Appeal Member Jena Fleming said.

Petrolia Curb Appeal Officials are the ones who put this event on and Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Tony Fox says without the support from this event, they couldn’t exist.

“We try to get a lot of grants, but still some of the grants we have to match them, you know,” Fox said. “It takes money to operate, you know, and we’re pretty fortunate we got a good community that helps us out and gives us this money so we can protect and serve better.”

With live music, games for the kids, a car show and motorcycle ride, a silent auction, food, and even a petting zoo, there’s surely something for everyone to enjoy at the Petrolia benefit festival,happening every October.

“About I guess, four years ago, we started coming out to it,” Festival Attendee Bill Holcombe said. “My daughter had a blast and she’s wanted to come out every year ever since. So, it’s been a lot of fun, it raises a lot of money for the community up here. There’s a lot of people who put a lot of work into it so we come out and support ’em.”

Petrolia ISD Teacher and Volunteer since the first few festivals John Cox says the team starts prepping for the huge event early, getting much needed help and support from community members to bring it all together.

“You see a lot of organizations around that are from the high school and from the community that want to make sure that this succeeds,” Cox said. “And so, a lot of people kind of come together and pull together for this one day in October to make it happen.”

A great community event helping several organizations in their mission to help others.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations"

Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family"

Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant's closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant's closing"

Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "41st annual Chamber of Horrors"

Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs test speed in Agility Trial"

Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC"

Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment"

WF man sentenced for theft of union funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced for theft of union funds"

Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News