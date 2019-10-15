Breaking News
Birmingham Police to give update on 3-year-old’s abduction

11th annual Petrolia festival & motorcycle fun run

News
Posted: / Updated:

11th annual Petrolia festival & motorcycle fun run

When: Saturday, October 19
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Petrolia high school
What to do: Motorcycle ride, live music, shopping at the vendors, great food, bake sale, silent auction, games, petting zoo, fire truck rides, bounce house, chicken poop bingo, and many more attractions!

Car show: Entry fee: $20 antiques to rat rods
Motorcycle ride: The motorcycle ride will begin and end in Petrolia during our festival. It will be a 100-mile ride.

The entry fee is $25.00 for single and $40.00 for double riders.

Riders can register at Petrolia high school starting at 8:00 a.m. The first bike will go out at 9:30 a.m.

The entry fee includes a free t-shirt for all riders, raffle prizes; each of the rest stops will provide drinks and snacks. At the end of the ride, a meal will be provided to all the riders.

The proceeds from this event will benefit the Petrolia Fire Department, senior citizens center, cemetery assoc. and Petrolia CISD.

Questions: Call 940-631-6777, facebook, or click here or here for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

YMCA Contractor Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA Contractor Falls"

8th Annual Empty Bowls event- Daniella LIVE

Thumbnail for the video titled "8th Annual Empty Bowls event- Daniella LIVE"

2nd annual pet costume contest benefiting Texas Pit Crew

Thumbnail for the video titled "2nd annual pet costume contest benefiting Texas Pit Crew"

Quad homicide Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quad homicide Nbc News"

Bible bill Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bible bill Nbc News"

November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day"

candidate hero NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "candidate hero NBC news"

Baby drugged NBC NEWS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby drugged NBC NEWS"

girl saves mom NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "girl saves mom NBC news"

Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19"

Men breast cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men breast cancer"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News