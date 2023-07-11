WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It was an exciting and historic day at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

“He is the youngest member of the Chamber of Commerce in Wichita Falls, youngest in history ever to sign up as a chamber member,” mother Tonya Reyes-Dickerson said.

12-year-old Damian Reyes is now officially a part of the chamber, something that isn’t shocking to his mother. Damian, also known as Chef Turtle D, a nickname he got as a child, credits his start in the kitchen to his mom.

“I make dessert and meal sauces, and I pickle veggies and eggs,” Chef Damian said. “How I got here? My mom got sick and she was in the hospital. She couldn’t eat solid foods so I made sauces.”

Falling in love with cooking so much, he even entered our Texoma Junior Chef competition and won! From there he set his sights on the chamber.

“When he started actually reading the news about the chamber and getting involved, he was like, ‘I wanna be a chamber member. Maybe it’ll help our cause,'” Tonya said.

“In 123 years, he’s the youngest one ever,” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Ron Kitchens said.

Kitchens says when he and his team heard about it, they were impressed.

“Every great company started out as a small mom-and-pop, and who knows where he’s gonna go. Maybe he’s the next Dole or Chiquita Banana,” he said.

Already having plenty of community support, Chef Turtle D is hoping this just opens a world of possibilities and resources for his business.

“It makes me feel very happy and loved by all the people that I know,” Chef Damian said.

“I bet he sparks some other young entrepreneurs,” Kitchens said. “Hopefully, we’re going to see a rash of amazing young people who are coming forward, whether it’s a lemonade stand or pickling vegetables.”

To learn more about Chef Turtle D and where you can find him, click here.