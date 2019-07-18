12th Annual Tip-A-Cop Event benefits Special Olympics Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Some local law enforcement members are set to trade in their uniforms for aprons, as they wait tables for a talented group of athletes.

As Special Olympics Texas races into the final heats of summer sports, the Wichita Falls’ Texas Roadhouse is teaming up with local law enforcement for the 12th annual Tip-a-Cop event, set for Thursday, July 25, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This fundraiser is just one of many held across the state.

Texas Roadhouse restaurants, across the state, have raised more than $875,000 at this event, in the past decade.