13-year-old charged in grandmother’s murder

Florida (WFLA) — A 13-year-old Florida boy has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of his grandmother.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway says officers were first called to the around 3:30 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, Holloway says they found 58-year-old Gloria Davis dead with multiple stab wounds.

Two children – a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy – were also inside the home at the time. Holloway says officers interviewed both and later arrested the 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder.

“All we were able to able to ascertain is that the grandson did stab his grandmother several times,” Holloway said.

Police say the 13-year-old has no arrest record and has no history of trouble at school.

