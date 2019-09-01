13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The 13th annual Blues Ball Festival is underway in Medicine Park.

Now until 11 P.M. and tomorrow afternoon starting at 3 P.M., people can listen to some blues while they help support a good cause.

Texomans can enjoy the fun on Saturday until 11 p.m. and from 3—11 p.m. on Sunday.

Medicine Park Volunteer Firemen served up Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwiches, drinks and chips during the festivities at Blues Ball to raise money for their volunteer station. All proceeds from the Chick-Fil-A sales is going directly towards bunker gear.

“The bunker gear is what we wear into a structure fire,” Medicine Park Volunteer Firefighter and EMT Christine Boothe said. “So it protects us, it’s insulated. It’s extremely expensive though, to outfit one firefighter is usually about $3,000.”

Boothe also said their current bunker gear is more than 10 years old, which, according to their standards, has expired. Like many volunteer departments, they need their communities help.