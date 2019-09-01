1  of  2
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The 13th annual Blues Ball Festival is underway in Medicine Park.

Now until 11 P.M. and tomorrow afternoon starting at 3 P.M., people can listen to some blues while they help support a good cause.

Texomans can enjoy the fun on Saturday until 11 p.m. and from 3—11 p.m. on Sunday.

Medicine Park Volunteer Firemen served up Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwiches, drinks and chips during the festivities at Blues Ball to raise money for their volunteer station. All proceeds from the Chick-Fil-A sales is going directly towards bunker gear.

“The bunker gear is what we wear into a structure fire,” Medicine Park Volunteer Firefighter and EMT Christine Boothe said. “So it protects us, it’s insulated. It’s extremely expensive though, to outfit one firefighter is usually about $3,000.”

Boothe also said their current bunker gear is more than 10 years old, which, according to their standards, has expired. Like many volunteer departments, they need their communities help.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"

State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates

Thumbnail for the video titled "State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates"

Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1"

Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law"

Truck v Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck v Business"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News