WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 13th Annual James Lane Legacy Dinner & Auction presented by The Mavericks and the Alumni & Friends Association of the Boys & Girls Clubs will be held on Thursday evening, October 10 at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction followed by dinner served at 7:00 p.m. and the program beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Don Hupp will be recognized as the 2019 Legacy Honoree. Mr. Hupp has served more than 40 years as a volunteer with the Mavericks and more than 30 years on the Boys & Girls Club’s Board of Directors.

Prior Legacy Honorees are Robert Priddy, David Kimbell, Sr., Gordon West, Jr., E.W. Moran, Jr., Bill Setzler, Jim Hay, Hal Yeager, Jr., Reno Gustafson, Ronnie London and Dwayne Bell.

Scholarship recipients will be recognized along with scholarship honorees that include James Lane, Don Hupp, Jerry King, Joe Gay, Mike Ryckoff, and B.J. Washington.

Guests will enjoy live music from The Mavericks and the traditional ribs and sides’ meal.

Tickets are only $40 per individual and $250 for a reserved table of eight.

All proceeds go to support scholarships, youth programs and Boys & Girls Clubs facility improvements.

