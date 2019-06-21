13th annual Juneteenth Bash to bring community together

If you’re looking for some real fun this weekend, coordinators are hoping to “bring back the love” with the 13th annual Juneteenth bash that kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The annual event brings the community together for the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S.

The original coordinator Crystal Washington said it is not just for African Americans, but people all races are invited to kick back and have some fun.

“Everyone’s welcoming, last year we had veterans that came down, they set up their cars and it was really fun, they met everybody, it was really great,” Washington said. “So we encourage the whole community of Wichita Falls to come out and celebrate and see what we are doing here on eastside.”

The event is from 4—9 p.m. at Spudder Park.

There will be free food, games for the kids such as a slip and slide, human foosball, scavenger hunt, a money belt and live music all day.