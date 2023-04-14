WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 13th annual Largest Garage Sale returns Saturday, April 15th to Wichita Falls, and it’s all for a good cause.

The sale will be in Parker Square and will feature 70 booths including local businesses and garage sale spots.

The event will have plenty of fun things for the kids too. The kids zone will have virtual reality, a water dunk booth, and firetrucks… Surely offering a full day of fun. The fun kicks off at 7 a.m and will wrap at 3 p.m. Kids get in for free, and adults can get in for $5.00

All proceeds support local volunteer fire departments.