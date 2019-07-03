13th Annual MSU Texas Athletics Welcome Back to feature legendary Dallas Cowboy Tony Dorsett

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The 13th Annual MSU Texas Athletics Welcome Back Dinner features legendary Dallas Cowboy Tony Dorsett as its guest speaker on Sunday, Aug. 25, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



The event begins with an enhanced silent auction and social beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Dallas Cowboy and Midwestern State memorabilia as well as many other valuable items.



The dinner, catered by the Ribs, Inc., follows at 6 p.m. while program begins at approximately 6:45.



Reserve your seat by submitting $100 for a student-athlete sponsorship. A limited number of complete tables accommodating six people with sponsor acknowledgment can be purchased for $500. Additional seats are available for $100. Purchase your tickets by contacting Sheri Mummert at (940) 397-4779 or online at www.msumustangs.com/welcomeback.



Dorsett is the only player in the history of football to have played on a collegiate national championship team, won the Heisman Trophy, been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, play on a team that won the Super Bowl and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



During his illustrious professional career, Dorsett rushed for 12,739 yards in 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the Denver Broncos.



He accounting for at least 1,000 yards in his first five seasons as a pro and in eight of his first nine after the Cowboys traded up to take him with the second pick of the 1977 NFL Draft.



Dorsett burst on the scene earning NFL Rookie of the Year honors with 1,077 rushing yards helping the Cowboys to a 27-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII.



He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection gaining All Pro accolades in three consecutive campaigns as a first-teamer in 1981 and a second-team pick in 1982 and 1983.



Dorsett gained induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994 retiring as the second leading rusher in NFL history. He was placed in the Dallas Cowboy Ring of Honor the same year.



Dorsett, a member of the 2014 College Football Hall of Fame class, enjoyed a prolific collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh. He set the all-time collegiate rushing mark with 6,526 yards — a mark that stood for 23 years. He remains the second leading career rusher in college football history.



Dorsett won the 1977 Heisman Trophy after leading the Panthers to a perfect 12-0 season as the consensus national champion following a convincing 27-3 win over No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.



He led the nation with 2,150 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns during the title drive also claiming the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards.



As a three-time first-team All-American, Dorsett’s famous jersey number of 33 is one of only 10 retired in the storied history of Pitt football.