SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a 14-year-old boy allegedly stole a school bus from Monroe, Louisiana on Thursday.

According to officials, the bus was driving erratically and was stopped by Smith County investigators while traveling on Interstate 20 near Lindale after nearly colliding with an 18-wheeler. The investigators reportedly entered the bus and saw no one in the driver’s seat before calling out for the driver who eventually revealed himself from the back of the bus.

According to SCSO, the boy claimed that he had fallen asleep there and that the driver fled but the investigators said they didn’t see anyone flee from the bus. Later on, the boy reportedly admitted to SCSO deputies that he stole the bus from a business near the Monroe Airport in Louisiana.

Officials said this is the second time the 14-year-old allegedly stole a former school bus from the business in less than three weeks. The Monroe Police Department will be handling the case and the boy is being taken home with his father, according to SCSO.