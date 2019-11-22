145 Graves Found At Florida High School

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC News) — An investigation has revealed 145 graves under portions of a Tampa, Florida high school campus.

Ground-penetrating radar was used to identify the graves at King High School.

The school district began searching in October after a civilian pointed out that there may have been an African American graveyard near the school.

“We’ve pieced together a bunch of documents and we kind of anticipated that it would come back this way, but I really didn’t anticipate getting a report back this morning that said it was 145 coffins,” said Tamara Shamburger, school board member.

During a meeting to discuss the findings, Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller mentions the possibility of yet another forgotten cemetery at MacDill Air Force Base, in the once predominately African-American area known as Port Tampa.

