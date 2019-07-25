16 Marines arrested on human smuggling and drug charges



(NBC News) — 16 U.S. Marines were arrested Thursday on human smuggling and drug allegations at a base in Southern California, military officials said.

The Marines were arrested at Camp Pendleton based on information gained from a previous human smuggling investigation, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement Thursday. At least eight other Marines have been questioned on their involvement in alleged drug offenses as well.

The U.S. Marine Corps could not immediately be reached for further information.

