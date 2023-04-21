WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old man from Wichita Falls is charged with deadly conduct after a handgun goes off inside a bag in a car and hits a teenage girl in the front seat.

William Edward Smith has been released from jail on bond on that charge plus another of unlawful carrying a weapon. Police were called to the emergency room about 9:45 pm Thursday about a gunshot victim.

Smith said he, the 16-year- old victim and an 18-year-old male, both from Lawton, were traveling through Wichita Falls on the way to San Antonio. He said he was rummaging through a bag in the back seat when his handgun inside went off.

The bullet went through the front right passenger seat and struck the victim in her lower back and leg. Police say the victim corroborated that it was accidental. Police said Smith told them he bought the gun four months ago.

Police found a black handgun in the backseat of the Jetta in the emergency room parking lot. Besides the deadly conduct, Smith was also charged with unlawful carrying a weapon because he not 21, the legal age to carry a firearm.

Condition of the victim was not available.