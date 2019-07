ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL)—

A man drowned at Lake Lugert Thursday, north of Altus at the Quartz Mountains.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they were notified about the drowning shortly before noon.

That’s when officials said the man was pulled from the water and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Robert Leo Kollasch, 56, from the Austin area.