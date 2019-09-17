18-year-old in Oklahoma arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up McAlester high school in Pittsburg county

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — An 18-year-old in Oklahoma was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up McAlester high school in Pittsburg county.

Police say one of Alexis Wilson’s coworkers at Pizza Inn, said Wilson threatened to “shoot 400 people for fun and that there were so many people at her old school that she would like to do it.”

Police interviewed Wilson at her home Sunday.

They seized an AK-47 with six magazines and a 12-gauge shotgun with a stock sleeve for extra shells.

Police say she told them it was a misunderstanding and she was just trying to teach her coworker not to be afraid of guns.

According to a local newspaper, the police report says Wilson dropped out of the high school in 9th grade and that she had been bullied there.

Wilson was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.