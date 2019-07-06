19-year-old Texan dies after firework explodes in his chest

FORTWORTH, Texas (AP) — Officials say a 19-year-old man died in North Central Texas after a firework exploded into his chest and arm.

Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s records show Maneno Juma died of blunt force trauma at a Fort Worth hospital around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Fire spokesman Michael Drivdahl says firefighters found the severely burned teenager in a residential area of southeast Fort Worth.

Arson investigators are trying to determine what happened. There’s no indication the accident happened during a professional fireworks display.

Fire crews responded to more than 450 911 calls regarding arson, burns and fires— which is 45% more than a typical day.

City fire officials received over 2,000 calls about fireworks from 7 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.

