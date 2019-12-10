2 arrested after shooting near Jackson State

UPDATE: 12/10/2019 2:19 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested two suspects after a shooting near Jackson State University last week.

20-year-old Demario Minister and 20-year-old Elijah Brown are both charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators said the suspects were apprehended with assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and transferred into JPD custody.

UPDATE: Suspects, Demario Minister-20 (left) and Elijah Brown-20 (right), are charged with aggravated assault related to a shooting near JSU on last week. Both were apprehended with assistance from Madison Co. SO and transferred into #JPD custody. #Captured https://t.co/4AAqx8xjhT pic.twitter.com/9wAE4LawTA — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) December 10, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University is no longer on lockdown. An active shooter was reported on campus.

According to the university, the campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter.

Update: The JSU campus lock down has been lifted. The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019

JSU Spokesman L.A. Warren said a non-student was shot in the leg across the street from the student center.

According to the Associated Press, a university police officer at the scene confirmed that there was a single shooter, who was not a student. The officer said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

12 News learned this information after the university released a state via Twitter, telling the campus to take shelter.

We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lock down. We will notify you when the situation is resolved. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019

Minutes later, the Jackson Police Department tweeted that a male victim had been shot in the 1100 block of Lynch Street around 11:00 am.

#JPD is investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Lynch St. occurring just after 11am. Initial reports are that a male has been wounded. His condition is unknown. No motive or suspect info currently available. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) December 4, 2019

According to JSU, the suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord. The license plate of the vehicle is MAC 0214.

Police are working to find out the motive for the shooting.