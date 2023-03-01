WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two more alleged Fentanyl dealers are arrested in Wichita Falls Tuesday and Wednesday, February 28-March 1, 2023.

Chris C-J Martinez Jr. is booked on $50,000 bond for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, police working an accident at 14th and Broad were alerted by a passerby that a white Mercedes was driving erratically and might have hit something in the parking lot of the Stripes store there.

An officer made contact with the driver of a Mercedes at the gas pumps–Martinez– and says he said the erratic driving was caused by mechanical problems.

The officer said he could smell marijuana from the car. A search of a jacket in the car turned up a plastic sack with 22 blue pills printed with “M” and “30.”

A field test gave a positive indication of Fentanyl. Officers say Martinez had almost $1,400 cash in his pocket.

In an interview at the police station, officers say Martinez admitted selling Fentanyl for a profit.

This is the second arrest for possession of Fentanyl for Martinez since October. On October 26, he was arrested when a deputy working at the courthouse screening entrance said a bag of blue pills fell out of Martinez’ pocket when he was removing other items, and he said they were Percocet, but they tested positive for Fentanyl.

The other Fentanyl arrest was made just after midnight, March 1, 2023, in a traffic stop by a deputy who said he found a bottle of blue pills marked with “M” and “30” that tested for Fentanyl inside a pack of beer. Total weight was 138 grams.

Deputies arrested Arturo Martinez, who they say told them he is on probation for possession of drugs.