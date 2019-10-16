2 brothers charged in shooting of dad in front of his 4 kids in road rage incident

MISSOURI (NBC News) — Two brothers have been charged in connection with the shooting of a man in front of his four children in an alleged road rage incident in St. Louis County, Missouri.

Nicholas Marino, 27, and Joseph Marino, 24, face charges from the county prosecutor in the shooting about 3 p.m. Monday in Green Park, about 12 miles southwest of the city of St. Louis, county police told NBC News.

Nicholas and Joseph Marino.St. Louis County Police Dept.

The father of four is recovering, and his children, ages 3, 6, 9, and 11, were not injured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch cites charges and police in reporting that Joseph Marino was driving and Nicholas Marino was in the passenger seat at the time of the road rage incident. After they saw the other driver pull over and begin to take down their vehicle’s license plate number, Joseph Marino allegedly pulled the car over and pointed a gun at the man while Nicholas allegedly got out of the car and fired at least three shots at him.

St. Louis County Police apprehended the brothers when they were spotted driving along the shoulder of a road to pass traffic, police said.

Nicholas was charged with one count of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Joseph was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon.