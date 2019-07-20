2 children and 3 adults dead and seven others injured in Texas highway accident

HOUSTON (NBC News)—Five people, including two children, are dead and seven others are reportedly injured after three vehicles collided on a highway near Telferner, Texas, southwest of Houston.

The accident on Saturday morning involved an 18-wheeler, a heavy-duty pickup truck and a large passenger van, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ruben San Miguel.

Five people traveling in the van were killed, he said, including three adults — two men and one woman — and two children. At least one other person in the van was flown to a hospital in Houston. The Department of Public Safety is working to determine the total number of people who were in the van, a 2016 Ford, during the accident.

