2 children dead, 10 others injured following police chase in Ohio

OHIO— Tragedy has struck the city of Dayton once again after a scene of chaos involving a stolen police car leaves at least two children dead and 10 others injured.



On Monday night during the chase, a stabbing suspect hit a police cruiser and then traveled at an estimated 97 miles per hour crashing into two cars.

One of those cars was carrying at least seven children.



According to witnesses, police found Raymond Walters Jr. Running in the street following an initial car accident.

Walters then jumped into a police cruiser and was tased by officers, but that didn’t stop him.

“The cruiser collided with a red Acura SUV within the intersection,” Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said. “The Acura SUV was occupied by three adults the cruiser then struck a gray Honda Odyssey occupied by seven children and one adult.”

Police said the suspect Raymond Walters Jr. was on active parole and has a long criminal history and may now be charged with murder.