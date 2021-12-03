2 COVID-19 related deaths, 33 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two more deaths related to COVID-19.

The cases aged 60-80 bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 482. No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 2 1 0 2 3 2 3

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 33 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 22,513 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the weekly total to 186 cases.

13 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition. Of the 13 hospitalizations, 3 are vaccine breakthrough cases.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

﻿ 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 3 2 2 11 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 62,521

Fully Vaccinated — 56,027

