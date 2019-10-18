2 girls who bonded while fighting cancer became songwriting duo

(KFDX/KJTL) — Two girls who bonded while fighting different forms of cancer also became a songwriting duo.

Lizzie Groth said, “I don’t have a lot of other friends in the hospital.”

But one friend, in particular, is now one of her best.

11-year-old Lizzie Groth, who is in maintenance for her acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and 10-year-old Ariah Price, who’s in treatment for her rhabdomyosarcoma or muscle tumor, became fast friends after meeting earlier this year during their stay at Cardon Children’s Medical Center.

T. Price said “they were both kind of really shy. They both kinda weren’t feeling really well. They were kinda forced into it, you know, like, ‘let’s go play. Let’s get out of our room.'”

Both are now happy they did.

Their typical hospital treatments have now become fun. The two even wrote a song about their friendship in ‘Sophie’s Place’ with their music therapist, Olivia.

Lizzie Groth said: “we had done other stuff. So we were, like, ‘why don’t we go down to the music room?’ and then we started making a song.”

A. Price said: “It was maybe 15 or 20 minutes. That’s how long it took.”

The song is about how they met and what they like and dislike about the hospital.

Song: “she was so shy and then I met her, met her at camp. Our mom’s talked.”

The girls love singing together, doing crafts and just hanging out being normal kids.

While cancer may be their common bond, they have found an even stronger connection through music.

Laura Groth said: “I know for us, it was an answer to Lizzie’s prayers. She prayed for a friend to find in the hospital, you know, somebody that would understand what was going on, and everything. And so I know it gives her a huge sense of anticipation, you know when she knows Ariah’s gonna be there.”

T. Price said: “I think it’s definitely something that boosted them because when I’m like, ‘we have to go to the hospital,’ she’s like, ‘is Lizzie going to be there?’ I say, ‘yea, they’re going to stop by,’ and then it’s like, ‘okay.’

By the way, Lizzie and Ariah are basically inseparable, outside of the hospital.

And when one of them has to go to the hospital, the other will visit.

