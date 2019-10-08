2 suspicious packages found outside Supreme Court building

News
Posted: / Updated:

The streets outside the front of the Supreme Court are closed off for a suspicious package, Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Sherman)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says police investigated two suspicious packages found near the court just before the justices were to hear arguments over LGBT rights.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the packages were found Tuesday near an intersection between the court, the Capitol and the Library of Congress.

Police cleared the plaza and the sidewalk in front of the court, which had been filling with people ahead of the high-profile arguments.

The building remained open and was not evacuated, Capitol Police said. The incident was resolved around 10 a.m., police said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Halloween in the park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween in the park"

RBNC Not so scary halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "RBNC Not so scary halloween"

Glenlivet launches whiskey pods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenlivet launches whiskey pods"

Unilever plastic pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unilever plastic pledge"

SW Pilots suing Boeing

Thumbnail for the video titled "SW Pilots suing Boeing"

Cerebral palsy huge accomplishment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cerebral palsy huge accomplishment"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-8-19"

dog shoots gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "dog shoots gun"

Masked robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masked robbery"

Swinburne stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swinburne stabbing"

Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary"

Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News