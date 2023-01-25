DALLAS (KDAF) — Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?

Lawn Starter recently released a report on 2023’s dirtiest cities in America and sadly, there are two Texas cities ranked among the top 10.

“LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season. We compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the top 10 dirtiest cities in the U.S.:

Houston Newark San Bernardino Detroit Jersey City Bakersfield San Antonio Fresno Oklahoma City Yonkers

There were also some other Texas cities ranked in the top 50:

El Paso – 29

Dallas – 32

Amarillo – 35

Fort Worth 40

Here’s what Lawn Starter had to say about H-Town: