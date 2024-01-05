(KFDX/KJTL) — There’s nothing quite like the experience of heading to the theater to catch the latest Hollywood blockbuster.

From ground-breaking comedy films that are still quoted regularly to genre-defining films that set a new cinematic standard, and everything in between, moviegoers had a lot to be excited about in the year 2004.

Though it may be hard to believe, 2004 was two decades ago, meaning in 2024, these culture-defining films will turn 20 years old.

Below is a list of 20 movies released in 2004 that won awards and the hearts of moviegoers around the world and will be turning 20 years old this year.

The Aviator

A biographical drama depicting the life of Howard Hughes that was directed by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, The Aviator would mark the second of many collaborations between the actor and director. The Aviator was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 5, the most of any film made in 2004. It received positive reviews from critics for Scorsese’s direction as well as the acting from DiCaprio and actress Cate Blanchett.

The Notebook

Based on a Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, The Notebook has become a cult classic and is regarded as one of the most beloved romantic movies of all time. The film stars Ryan Gosling as Noah and Rachel McAdams as Allie, a couple who fall in love during the 1940s. The story of Noah and Allie is read in the present day by an elderly man in a nursing home, reading the love story from a notebook to a fellow resident of the nursing home.

Million Dollar Baby

Often regarded as one of the best films of the 2000s, Million Dollar Baby is a sports drama film directed, co-produced by, and starring Clint Eastwood as the boxing coach of Maggie Fitzgerald, played by Hilary Swank, as they work to achieve her dream of becoming a professional female boxer. The film was named winner of “Best Picture” at the 77th Annual Academy Awards, along with “Best Director” for Clint Eastwood, “Best Actress” for Hilary Swank, and “Best Supporting Actor” for Morgan Freeman.

Ray

The biographical film depicting the life of legendary musician Ray Charles was a commercial success upon its release. The film stars Jamie Foxx as Charles, along with Kerry Washington, Terrence Howard, and Regina King. Foxx’s performance as Charles earned him an Academy Award for Best Achor, as well as a Golden Globe, BAFTA, Screen Actor’s Guild, and Critic’s Choice Award. Charles himself had planned on attending a screening of the film but passed away just four months before the premiere.

Mean Girls

An instant classic following its 2004 release, Mean Girls continues to have a cultural impact today. Just ask anyone who wears pink on Wednesdays. Starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried, the comedy film depicts a teenage girl trying to fit in with a group of popular high school girls at her new American high school. Written by SNL great Tina Fey, the film is set for an adaptation of the Broadway musical version with a release date of January 12, 2024.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is widely regarded as the best film in the franchise by critics and fans alike. It’s the third installment of the Harry Potter film series, based on the fantasy novels by J.K. Rowling of the same name. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson all returned in their roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively. Prisoner of Azkaban marked a change in the tone and style of the series, as well as a new actor playing the role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore following Richard Harris’ death after Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. This was the second-highest-grossing film of 2004, behind only Shrek 2.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman is perhaps the most iconic and quotable comedy film of the early 2000s. Set in the 1970s, the film stars Will Ferrell as San Diego anchorman Ron Burgundy, along with his news team made up of sports anchor Champ Kind, played by David Koechner, reporter Brian Fantana played by Paul Rudd, and weatherman Brick Tambland played by Steve Carrell. His love interest turned girlfriend turned co-anchor, Veronica Corningstone, is played by Christina Applegate.

The Polar Express

Now regarded as an animated holiday classic, The Polar Express was released in 2004. Based on a beloved children’s book from 1985, the film features the voice and likeness of Tom Hanks taking on many roles on a train bound for the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Blending elements of science fiction and romance, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was released to universal acclaim from both film critics and audiences. The film stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as a couple who recently ended their relationship and are undergoing a procedure to erase the other from their memory. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The Incredibles

What happens when a family full of superheroes is forced to live a quiet, normal life? That’s the story of the Parr family in the Pixar animated film The Incredibles. Bob Parr, also known as Mr. Incredible, and his wife Helen, whose alias is Elastigirl, are married with three kids, all of whom have extraordinary powers. The animated feature won two Academy Awards.

The Passion of the Christ

Directed by Mel Gibson and starring Jim Cavizel, The Passion of the Christ depicts the final hours of the life of Jesus Christ of Nazareth based on the accounts found in Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John in the Holy Bible. Despite being the highest-grossing Christian movie of all time, the film’s graphic and gory depiction of the crucifixion earned an R-rating.

Saw

Speaking of graphic and gory, the world was introduced to Jigsaw and his bloody survival games with the first Saw film in 2004. It was the directorial debut of James Wan, now widely considered one of the most successful modern horror filmmakers. Saw was a worldwide success, spawning the fifth highest-grossing horror franchise of all time, with ten films released and an eleventh set to debut later this year.

Napoleon Dynamite

The brainchild of two film students at Brigham Young University, this independent film with a budget of under $500,000 became a cult classic in 2004. Following the everyday life of the nerdy title character, Napoleon Dynamite is arguably one of the most quotable movies released in 2004. With many iconic moments and no shortage of laughs, Napoleon Dynamite holds a special place in the hearts of those who were teens in 2004.

Shaun of the Dead

Released just ten days after the movie from which it derived its name, Dawn of the Dead, the zombie comedy hybrid Shaun of the Dead quickly amassed a large cult following. The film stars English actor Simon Pegg, who plays a complacent salesman who somehow finds himself in the middle of a zombie outbreak. With a nearly perfect balance of jump scares and side-splitting laughs, Shaun of the Dead was one of the most well-reviewed comedy films released in 2004.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

The second film of what was originally meant to be a single film, Kill Bill: Volume 2 picked up right where its predecessor left off, merging elements of kung-fu films, samurai movies, and westerns to create a completely unique story. The movie stars Uma Thurman as a former assassin on a revenge quest against her former assassin squad that attempted to end her life and the life of her unborn child. Many critics consider the Kill Bill movies to be a masterpiece by iconic director Quinten Tarantino.

Crash

Based in Los Angeles, Crash is a crime drama that explores the storyline of many different characters that don’t seem to be connected at all, until they do. With a loaded cast that includes Mat Dillon, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, Thandie Newton, and rapper Ludacris, the film addressed racial and social tensions in a way films before it never had.

The Village

After making a name for himself in 1999 with The Sixth Sense, director M. Night Shyamalan became synonymous with plot twists no one saw coming. The Village, a thriller mixed with a period piece, followed suit, leaving audiences stunned when the mysteries of a small village in 19th-century Pennsylvania were revealed. The Village stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Joaquin Phoenix, and Adrien Brody.

Garden State

Garden State is a romantic comedy starring Zach Braff, known for his role in the sitcom Scrubs, and Natalie Portman. Braff also wrote and directed the movie, leaning on his personal experience to tell the story of Andrew Largeman, a struggling actor who returns to his hometown after the death of his mother. The film’s soundtrack, which was selected by Braff, was the winner of a Grammy Award.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

When the owner of a run-down gym is threatened with losing it at the hands of a local rival, he assembles a ragtag team of fitness center members and employees to compete in a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament in the hopes of winning the $50,000 grand prize and saving Average Joe’s Gym. Starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn, Dodgeball was loved by audiences and received positive reviews from critics.

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Polarizing as he may be, Wes Anderson is one of the most prominent directors of the 21st century. Following the cult classic The Royal Tennenbaums, Anderson released The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou in 2004. Starring Bill Murray as the titular character and an all-star supporting cast, Zissou is a world-renowned oceanographer on a mission… To get vengeance upon the rare shark that ate one of his crew members.