WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Glitz and Glam is coming to Wichita Falls in a way many have never seen before.

In the world of pageants like Miss America, the idea is to determine who is the fairest of them all while some are just for fun. Many pageants in the Wichita Falls area have been small but Wichita Falls native Shae Parr is changing that.

20-year-old Parr had been competing in pageants for over a decade before deciding three years ago to create her own. Parr is bringing the “Ghouls and Gals” pageant to Wichita Falls with a projection of 80 participants.

Each participant will get a sash and a crown but there will be two separate types of categories. There will be a glitz category which is the full-on Miss America look and a natural category for those who might be a little more shy.

Parr is also running a hygiene drive and is asking locals to bring, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and soap for hygiene bags for the local Boys and Girls Club.

The pageant will take place October 28 through 29 in Wichita Falls. For more information on how to sign up visit Facebook and join “The Ghouls & Gals National Pageant.”