2019 Asphalt Rehab Project, Old Windthorst Road Traffic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As part of the 2019 Asphalt Rehabilitation Project, base repairs will be made on Old Windthorst Road from E. Scott to just before US 287 Frontage Road.

This will require the contractor to periodically close lanes of traffic.

One lane of traffic northbound and one lane of traffic southbound will be open through the construction area.

The diversion of traffic on Old Windthorst Road began on Monday, October 7th and will last for one month, weather permitting.

Please drive slowly and use caution when traveling in this area.