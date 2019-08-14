2019 Big Tex Choice Awards

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since 2005, the Big Tex Choice Awards contest has solidified the State Fair of Texas as the top Fair for great food creations.
Each year, State Fair concessionaires fry up tasty and unique foods for a chance to become a finalist in the annual Big Tex Choice Awards competition.
Everything from Fried Beer to Fried Peaches and Cream has made the cut to become a part of the exclusive club of fried food creations.
Here is a look at the 2019 Savory Finalists:
Here are the 2019 Sweet Finalists:
The 15th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards will be held Sunday, August 25, in the historic Tower Building in Fair Park.
Tickets to the Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony are $125 each.
Included with your ticket is one admission ticket to the State Fair, exclusive Fair gear, and a commemorative State Fair refillable cup.
All proceeds from the event go to the State Fair Scholarship Fund.
