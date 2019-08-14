2019 Big Tex Choice Awards

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since 2005, the Big Tex Choice Awards contest has solidified the State Fair of Texas as the top Fair for great food creations.

Each year, State Fair concessionaires fry up tasty and unique foods for a chance to become a finalist in the annual Big Tex Choice Awards competition.

Everything from Fried Beer to Fried Peaches and Cream has made the cut to become a part of the exclusive club of fried food creations.

Here is a look at the 2019 Savory Finalists:

CALYPSO ISLAND SHRIMP BOWL

by Stephen Alade (courtesy State Fair of Texas)

RUTH’S STUFFED FRIED MEXI-CONE

by Ruth Hauntz (courtesy State Fair of Texas)

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO BALL

by Greg Parish (courtesy State Fair of Texas)

TEXAS CREAM CORN CASSEROLE FRITTERS

by Clint Probst (courtesy State Fair of Texas)

FERNIE’S FRIED BURNT END BURRITO

by Winter Family Concessions (courtesy State Fair of Texas)

Here are the 2019 Sweet Finalists:

QUICK FRIED “BLACK GOLD” TRUFFLES by Glen Kusak (courtesy State Fair of Texas)

PEANUT BUTTER CUP SNOOKIE by Michelle Edwards (courtesy State Fair of Texas)

FLA’MANGO TANGO by Garza Family (courtesy State Fair of Texas)

DEEP FRIED BAYOU FRUIT BITES by Terrence & Lisa Henderson (courtesy State Fair of Texas)

BIG RED® CHICKEN BREAD by Brent & Juan Reaves (courtesy State Fair of Texas)

The 15th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards will be held Sunday, August 25, in the historic Tower Building in Fair Park.

Tickets to the Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony are $125 each.

Included with your ticket is one admission ticket to the State Fair, exclusive Fair gear, and a commemorative State Fair refillable cup.

All proceeds from the event go to the State Fair Scholarship Fund.

And for more on what’s in the dishes click here.