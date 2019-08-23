2019 Hotter’N Hell Hundred Consumer Show underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2019 Hotter’N Hell Hundred consumer show kicked off Thursday with more than 50 vendors in attendance.

People from all over were able get their cycling gear for everyday use or even last minute use for Hotter’N Hell events.

CEO of Gutr Inc. Erick Flatt came up with a product in 2004 that helps redirect the sweat from people’s eyes.

“I had a problem with sweat in my eyes, saturation and sweatbands especially adventure racing and bike rides,” Flatt said. “So, I needed something that was just going to redirect the sweat. So, [my] sweatband is all plastic, it does not absorb a drop and what you do is just put it on your head, center across your forehead so all of that sweat that usually goes down in your eyes and drips in your glasses is going to be channeled and redirected by the sweatband. So, it goes into the sweatband, goes down the side of your face and so then you can focus on what matters and not just wiping sweat all of the time.”

The consumer be open Friday from 1 to 10 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.