2019 Red River Lyric Opera Summer Festival

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Red River Lyric Opera offers intensive opera production and vocal training to aspiring young artists from all over the country.

Starting Wednesday, July 24, their hard work will be put to the test as they hold a festival performing three operas.

All performances will be in the Fain Fine Arts Center Theatre. Tickets are $10. MSU students, faculty, and staff can get in for free.

Cavalli’s La Calisto: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 26-27th

La Cenerentola: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28th

The Little Prince: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27th

For more information on the Red River Lyric Opera click here.