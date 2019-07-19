2019 Red River Lyric Opera Summer Festival

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Red River Lyric Opera offers intensive opera production and vocal training to aspiring young artists from all over the country.

Starting Wednesday, July 24, their hard work will be put to the test as they hold a festival performing three operas.

All performances will be in the Fain Fine Arts Center Theatre. Tickets are $10. MSU students, faculty, and staff can get in for free.

Cavalli’s La Calisto: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 26-27th

La Cenerentola: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28th

The Little Prince: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27th

For more information on the Red River Lyric Opera click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News