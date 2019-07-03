2019 YMCA Soap Box races

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Experience the thrill of racing down the hill in front of the Downtown Y!

Taking place on 9th street from First Baptist Church past the Downtown Y in an all out race for first, kids and “kids at heart” are all invited to participate on Saturday, July 13.

Kids signed up for the event will be required to attend a practice session earlier that week to learn how to safely and efficiently operate the Soap Box Car.

There are three divisions:

Super Stock- Kids ages 7-12- These kids will learn before the races in a practice session to drive and how to FLY down the hill!

Super Kids- Special Needs kids- These kids will be in one of our specially designed cars that have a driver, and one of the kids gets to ride along and experience the joy of racing down the hill!

Build Your Own- There are only a few rules, so let your imagination run wild! Kids and Adults welcome!

Registration fees differ by division. Click here to sign up.

If you don’t want to race there will be other events going on.