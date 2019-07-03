2020 defense budget expenditures to benefit local bases

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) —

Enabling the U.S. military to catch up to its competitors in technology is an essential part of the 2020 Department of Defense budget, which also centers around helping those who put their lives on the line and their families.

“The army’s using a different system now to take it from idea to put in action, and I think that fast prototyping is important,” Immediate Pass Chair of Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Albert Johnson Jr. said. “So we look forward to those high tech jobs coming to our community, would just help southwest Oklahoma a great deal.”

Fort Sill is just one defense post that will benefit from budget adjustments and new innovative tools.

“It’s very important for their success that they have RND and SNT. Research and Development, Science and Technology, outside their gates so they can leverage innovation, they can leverage prototyping to achieve their very, very important missions for national defense,” Member of Lawton Fort Sill Working Group Nate Slates said.

Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe said during the Obama Administration, for every dollar spent on U.S. military, a dollar was spent in another department. He said the Obama Administration had the lowest budget for military spending since World War II, which he believes allowed competitors like China and Russia to get ahead.

“We were ahead of them prior to the Obama Administration. We fell behind at that time. We’re still behind and we’re catching up. This year’s defense authorization bill, that i’m here discussing today, is one that’s getting us back in the driver’s seat,” Inhofe said.

Inhofe said he expects the defense budget to increase by 5% each year to allow for the advancement of technology.