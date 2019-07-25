21 arrested in Lawton/Wichita Falls drug operation

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has concluded an 8-month investigation focusing on a large meth trafficking operation.

On Thursday, July 25th, OBN, along with federal, state and local officers served 21 arrest warrants throughout Lawton and parts of North Texas for individuals tied to the investigation.

Six of the 21 arrest warrants served were in the Wichita Falls area, with the remaining warrants executed at locations in Lawton.

“This investigation began in November of 2018 after receiving information about individuals trafficking and distributing large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Lawton, Oklahoma and the Wichita Falls, Texas area. During the investigation, we identified approximately 21 individuals connected to the movement and sales of meth,” Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman, said.

Woodward said the main target of the investigation, Joshua Watts, would routinely procure and control the distribution of between two and ten pounds of meth at any given time.

Watts was arrested by OBN Agents on July 3 for a felony of knowingly concealing stolen property. At the time of the arrest, Watts was in possession of approximately a quarter-pound of methamphetamine and a firearm. Watts is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond in the Comanche County Detention Center.

“This case is a perfect example of law enforcement agencies coming together to ensure our communities are kept safe. The individuals targeted in this investigation, if gone unabated, could poison entire communities with their illicit drugs. OBN will continue working with our law enforcement partners to ensure a positive quality of life for our citizens,” John Scully, OBN Director, said.

Woodward said all of the defendants arrested today face a variety of charges, including Conspiracy to Traffic methamphetamine. Assisting with the investigation and today’s round-up were the Lawton Police Department and the US Marshal Service, as well as the District III and District VI Drug Task Forces.