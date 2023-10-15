WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Local resident, Shawn Carivan is organizing the first-ever 22 Miles for 22 vets.

The event is a 22-mile hike charity event that will take place in Wichita Falls on November 4, 2023. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of veteran suicide and mental health while building camaraderie in our local veteran community.

All proceeds will go to Operation Heal Our Patriots and Mighty Oaks Foundation.

If you are interested or know of anyone who might be of assistance, the event is looking for sponsors, volunteers, participants, and vendors. More information can be found by contacting Shawn Carian at 22milesfor22vets@gmail.com. Those interested in taking part in the 22 Miles for 22 Vets ruck hike can sign up here.

The event will begin at the Veterans Memorial at Lake Wichita, located at 5205 Fairway Boulevard. Admission costs $65 for individual tickets or for military groups of six or more is $45 each.